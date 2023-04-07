Letter: Construction noise blasts nearby residents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently at 1:57 a.m., menehunes from hell attacked the section of Nimitz Highway right next to the harbor side of our condominium on North King Street.

And I mean attacked: They had mysteriously arrived hours earlier after the rain, with the full ensemble of trucks, yellow lights, accompanying police cars with blue lights, and, apparently, earth-moving equipment designed to wake the dead.

The real fun didn’t begin until the aforementioned time, with an orchestrated assault of cranks, whirrs, buzzes and machinery-type outbursts registering 10 on the Richter scale, 100-plus on the Annoyance Scale, and zero on the Courtesy Scale.

There were five or six cycles of such noise, ending at 4:30 a.m., the time I started writing this letter.

Our building, with many old and retired people, has more than 100 residences facing in that direction. No prior notice or announcement of this onslaught was made.

If this is the city or state doing regular road maintenance, shame on you. If this is the rail transit project, I urge you to likewise blast your way overnight outside the houses of the mayor and rail board members.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

