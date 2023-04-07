Letter: Don’t ban books; let children learn instead

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Parents who support the banning of books and curricula from schools and libraries make three grave mistakes:

1. They cripple children, including their own.

2. They underestimate the intelligence of children.

3. They also underestimate the deviousness of children — they will find out whatever you’ve told them not to.

Why not let them learn reality, presented as such?

Thomas Luna

McCully

