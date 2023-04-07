Editorial | Letters Letter: Don’t ban books; let children learn instead Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Parents who support the banning of books and curricula from schools and libraries make three grave mistakes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Parents who support the banning of books and curricula from schools and libraries make three grave mistakes: 1. They cripple children, including their own. 2. They underestimate the intelligence of children. 3. They also underestimate the deviousness of children — they will find out whatever you’ve told them not to. Why not let them learn reality, presented as such? Thomas Luna McCully EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: New stadium plan needs full vetting