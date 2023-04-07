Letter: New words, concepts for children to learn

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I always thought schooling was hard — reading, writing and arithmetic were not easy. Fast-forward to the present. I think the kids really have it tough. In addition to learning what I thought were “normal” subjects, they have to learn new words, phrases and ideologies. Read more

I always thought schooling was hard — reading, writing and arithmetic were not easy. Fast-forward to the present. I think the kids really have it tough. In addition to learning what I thought were “normal” subjects, they have to learn new words, phrases and ideologies.

They have to be very careful not to say anything that might offend or cause outrage.

These are some of the new words and acronyms they need to learn: “nonbinary,” “transgenderism,” “LGBTQIA,” “MAGA,” “gender identity,” “gender dysphoria” and “DEI”(diversity, equity and inclusion).

So it is not surprising test scores are low — they have so much more to learn now.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter