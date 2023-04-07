comscore Letter: New words, concepts for children to learn | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: New words, concepts for children to learn

I always thought schooling was hard — reading, writing and arithmetic were not easy. Fast-forward to the present. I think the kids really have it tough. In addition to learning what I thought were “normal” subjects, they have to learn new words, phrases and ideologies. Read more

