Letter: Streamlining solar permits a win-win-win

Mahalo to the state Legislature and numerous groups for their support of much-needed Senate Bill 781 to streamline permitting for distributed (on-site) solar/battery projects. The bill passed the Senate and the House.

Adjustments to the current permitting process will ensure a more timely transition to solar energy and battery storage to help residents save money on their electric bills and help Hawaii meet its clean energy goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

Residential rooftop solar is a proven tool to help homeowners and renters save money and reduce the need for utility investments in the power grid, which are paid for by all ratepayers. When paired with batteries, rooftop solar panels also increase resiliency in neighborhoods, helping homes keep the lights on and communication powered during a blackout.

Passing SB 781 is a win-win-win!

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

