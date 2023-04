Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For those who have questioned why state and city workers here should get the day off for Good Friday, a religious observance, you’re not alone.

But Hawaii is not alone, either. Other states in the nation list it as an official holiday, among them Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota and Tennessee.

But it’s marked only by Christians, so making it a national holiday in a diverse country is a higher hurdle.

Happy Easter, anyway, to all.