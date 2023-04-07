comscore Climate change suit by Hawaii keiki advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Climate change suit by Hawaii keiki advances

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Kaliko T., 12, is among 14 youth plaintiffs suing the state Department of Transportation for allegedly not doing enough about climate change.

    Kaliko T., 12, is among 14 youth plaintiffs suing the state Department of Transportation for allegedly not doing enough about climate change.

A Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday in favor of a lawsuit by 14 Hawaii youths claiming the state Department of Transportation is violating their constitutional rights by not doing enough to curb the emissions that are contributing to climate change. Read more

