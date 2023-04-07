comscore Facts of the Matter: Rare earth elements, essential for electronics, are in demand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: Rare earth elements, essential for electronics, are in demand

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  Greenland is one of the nations being explored for rare earth deposits. Small pieces of ice float in the water in the country's Nuuk Fjord.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019

    Greenland is one of the nations being explored for rare earth deposits. Small pieces of ice float in the water in the country’s Nuuk Fjord.

The rare earths are a relatively abundant group of 17 elements that are so chemically similar that 15 of them occupy a single row and column in the periodic table. Read more

