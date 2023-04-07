comscore Oahu condo prices hit record; homes top $1 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu condo prices hit record; homes top $1 million

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Oahu condominium prices climbed to a record $536,000 in March, and single-family homes regained the $1 million threshold, as resales in the local real estate market showed signs of picking up for the spring buying season. Read more

