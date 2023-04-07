comscore Office of Hawaiian Affairs rejects $100M Kakaako Makai deal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Office of Hawaiian Affairs rejects $100M Kakaako Makai deal

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 1 The Kakaako Makai land was conveyed to OHA in 2012 to settle previous unpaid ceded-land revenue in lieu of $200 million. Above, a view of the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor, which is part of the 31 acres OHA owns makai of Ala Moana Boulevard between Kewalo Harbor and Honolulu Harbor.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 1

    The Kakaako Makai land was conveyed to OHA in 2012 to settle previous unpaid ceded-land revenue in lieu of $200 million. Above, a view of the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor, which is part of the 31 acres OHA owns makai of Ala Moana Boulevard between Kewalo Harbor and Honolulu Harbor.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has dismissed a buyout proposal from a legislative leader to make permanent an existing residential development ban on land the agency owns in Kakaako Makai. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Erin Shapiro, Elisabeth Case, Lisa Solomine and Mike Smola

Scroll Up