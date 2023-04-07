Office of Hawaiian Affairs rejects $100M Kakaako Makai deal
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:07 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 1
The Kakaako Makai land was conveyed to OHA in 2012 to settle previous unpaid ceded-land revenue in lieu of $200 million. Above, a view of the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor, which is part of the 31 acres OHA owns makai of Ala Moana Boulevard between Kewalo Harbor and Honolulu Harbor.