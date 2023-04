Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives has appointed a new executive director and made several staff changes:

>> Erin Shapiro has been named executive director. Shapiro most recently worked in Roanoke, Va., where she served as deputy director of community engagement at the Taubman Museum of Art. She held previous roles in interpretation, collections and development at the Honolulu Museum of Art, Springfield Museum of Art (a Smithsonian affiliate), Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Cranbrook Art Museum.

>> Elisabeth Case began Feb. 1 as director of development and marketing. She has over 30 years of experience in marketing analysis, planning and implementation, and nonprofit development. Case has worked in multiple sectors including hospitality, culture and the arts, and education, and nonprofits such as The Contemporary Museum, Hawaii Opera Theatre and the Hawaii chapter of the American Cancer Society.

>> Lisa Solomine will step into a new role at HMH as curator of community engagement. Solomine has extensive connections through her work not only at HMH, but also as president of the Hawaii Museums Association.

>> Mike Smola has been promoted to director of education. He has been on staff since 2008 and has been curator of public programs for the past 12 years. He is a former board member of the Association of Living History Farms and Agricultural Museums.

