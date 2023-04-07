Rearview Mirror: Decades-old shaka conveys aloha for Hawaii’s people and culture
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Updated 12:43 a.m.
Kehau Kawahigashi threw a shaka in a January 1969 meeting with Frank Fasi and Laie community leaders.
A bust of Hamana Kalili, a Laie community leader who lost his fingers in an accident as far back as 1915. He died in 1955, before he ever got recognition as the originator of the shaka sign. Fasi declared June 16, 1986 “Hamana Kalili Memorial Day.”