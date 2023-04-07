comscore Rearview Mirror: Decades-old shaka conveys aloha for Hawaii’s people and culture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Decades-old shaka conveys aloha for Hawaii’s people and culture

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Kehau Kawahigashi threw a shaka in a January 1969 meeting with Frank Fasi and Laie community leaders.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kehau Kawahigashi threw a shaka in a January 1969 meeting with Frank Fasi and Laie community leaders.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER A bust of Hamana Kalili, a Laie community leader who lost his fingers in an accident as far back as 1915. He died in 1955, before he ever got recognition as the originator of the shaka sign. Fasi declared June 16, 1986 “Hamana Kalili Memorial Day.”

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    A bust of Hamana Kalili, a Laie community leader who lost his fingers in an accident as far back as 1915. He died in 1955, before he ever got recognition as the originator of the shaka sign. Fasi declared June 16, 1986 “Hamana Kalili Memorial Day.”

Recently, Steve Sue, who is making the documentary “Shaka, the Story of Aloha,” interviewed me about that local thumb-and-pinkie wave we do here. In preparing for it, I decided to take all the things I know about the shaka and put it in a timeline. It helped me gain some perspective on it. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Erin Shapiro, Elisabeth Case, Lisa Solomine and Mike Smola

Scroll Up