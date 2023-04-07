comscore Sex assault leaves community on edge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sex assault leaves community on edge

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Jtery Stephen, left, and Herfy Herwin.

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Jtery Stephen, left, and Herfy Herwin.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM This derelict bus at 581 Dillingham Blvd. is where the sexual assault of a 50-year-old homeless woman occurred.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This derelict bus at 581 Dillingham Blvd. is where the sexual assault of a 50-year-old homeless woman occurred.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Abandoned bus is at 581 Dillingham Boulevard where two men allegedly sexually assaulted a 50-year-old homeless woman.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Abandoned bus is at 581 Dillingham Boulevard where two men allegedly sexually assaulted a 50-year-old homeless woman.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Institute for Human Services operates a women’s shelter near the site where several men sexually assaulted a 50-year-old homeless woman. Kingsgate Plaza, above, is also nearby, across the street.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Institute for Human Services operates a women’s shelter near the site where several men sexually assaulted a 50-year-old homeless woman. Kingsgate Plaza, above, is also nearby, across the street.

Some area residents and homeless serv­ice providers in Kalihi-­Palama are on edge after police made arrests in the sexual assault of a 50-year-old homeless woman by several men in a derelict bus. Read more

