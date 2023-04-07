UH’s Emma van Rossum on water polo watch list

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii senior Emma van Rossum on Thursday was one of 20 athletes named to the 2023 Peter J. Cutino Award Watch List, which recognizes the best players in women’s collegiate water polo.

Van Rossum, a defender from Nieuwegein, Utrecht, Netherlands, has scored 23 goals in 22 matches this year for the No. 4 Rainbow Wahine.

Van Rossum is a two-time All-Big West selection and academic All-American who has helped lead Hawaii to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Finalists for the men’s and women’s Cutino Awards will be announced shortly after the season, and the award winners will be honored June 3 in San Francisco.