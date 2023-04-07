comscore UH’s Emma van Rossum on water polo watch list | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH’s Emma van Rossum on water polo watch list

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Hawaii senior Emma van Rossum on Thursday was one of 20 athletes named to the 2023 Peter J. Cutino Award Watch List, which recognizes the best players in women’s collegiate water polo. Read more

