Maryknoll knocks Mid-Pacific out of contention

When Thursday began, the Mid-Pacific Owls were within one step of first place in the ILH baseball standings.

Maryknoll pitcher Allin Yap would not oblige. The left-handed sophomore scattered five hits and struck out seven as the Spartans stunned No. 4 Mid-Pacific 6-2 at sunny, windy Ala Wai Field.

Mid-Pacific dropped to 8-5 in league play (18-5 overall), now mathematically eliminated from the regular-season title race — and automatic state-tournament berth — with one game left. MPI needed a win to keep up with first-place Kamehameha (9-3) and second-place Saint Louis (8-3-1). The two teams met on Thursday night.

Yap was poised under duress and had command of his fastball, curve and splitter for most of the afternoon.

“I just wanted a win. We’ve been doing pretty bad and I wanted a win today. I trust my defense,” Yap said.

Catcher Luke Swartman saw a focused teammate all afternoon.

“Everything was working. Curveball, fastball. Fastball was on, location was perfect. In the pen he was locked in. From when he was coming to field, he was on. He was listening to music, he was just locked in,” Swartman said.

After a 1-3 start, Mid-Pacific had won seven of eight games coming in, including an 18-1 rout of ‘Iolani on Saturday.

“The guy pitched a good game. Their bottom of the order killed us,” Owls coach Dunn Muramaru said. “When it’s on the line, you’ve got to know how to win games. Now we’ve got to win the (ILH) tournament.”

Maryknoll is now 5-8 in ILH play (10-11 overall) after ending a three-game losing streak in the ILH gauntlet. The Spartans began the season hot with a 3-1 mark, then lost seven of their next eight games before stifling MPI. They will meet ‘Iolani on Monday, then enter the ILH tournament. Two more state-tournament berths will be allotted in addition to the automatic berth for the regular-season winner.

“We’ve been having some up-and-down games through the year. Through the last week, we’ve talked to the boys about, just continue to work hard, be consistent with what we’re doing at practice,” Maryknoll coach Alaka‘i Aglipay said. “Today, I’m happy to see them step up and really show themselves.”

The Owls broke the ice in the top of the second inning. Nathaniel Wagner singled to right, moved to second base on a passed ball, went to third on a groundout, then was directed home after Yap was called for a balk.

MPI starting pitcher Payton Dixon had a clean first two innings, but five of those six outs were fly balls. By the bottom of the third frame, the Spartans got to him for two runs sparked by the bottom third of the lineup.

Dixon walked Ayden Keanini and Yap to start the inning, and after Keegan Kahalehoe singled on an 0-2 pitch, Keanini scored from second base. The ball got past center fielder Kash Choy, allowing Yap to score for a 2-1 Maryknoll lead.

Dixon then retired the top of Maryknoll’s lineup. He struck out Kory Chu and Noah Bernal, and Luke Swartman flied out, stranding Kahalehoe at third base.

In the top of the fourth, Choy lined a two-out triple to right, then headed home when the throw bounced to the backstop. The catcher, Swartman, hustled and threw the ball to Yap at home plate, in time for Yap to tag Choy out to end the inning.

The Spartans erupted with four runs in bottom of the fourth. Jake Remily led off with a single, and MPI replaced Dixon with Kai Tokumaru. Noah Nakaoka walked, and JJ Noda belted a triple to left field, scoring two runs.

Tokumaru whiffed Keanini but walked Yap. Kahalehoe clutch up again, singling to left, plating Noda from third base for a 5-1 cushion.

Chu followed with a single to left, scoring Yap’s courtesy runner, Alika Balberdi, for a 6-1 lead. Jayden Gabrillo took over on the mound and walked Bernal to load the bases but got Swartman on a pop fly to end the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Chandler Murray led off with a single, and with one out, Wagner was hit by a pitch. Brayson Sarae singled to load the bases for MPI. Murray came home on a fielder’s choice grounder by Christopher Cannon, cutting the margin to four runs.

After Choy walked, the bases were loaded. Yap then retired pinch hitter Jordan Lowery on a fly ball to c enter, ending the threat.

In the seventh, Yap struck out Kyler Shojinaga, induced Jake Comeaux into a groundout and fanned Murray to end the game.

“This gives us motivation for the next game,” Swartman said.

“I feel like we’re going to win out from now on because at practices, we’ve been working hard,” Yap said. “Our energy is there.