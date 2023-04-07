comscore Saint Louis beats Kamehemeha to take lead in ILH | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Saint Louis beats Kamehemeha to take lead in ILH

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis’ Matt Pavao flexed to his dugout after reaching second base on a double against Kamehameha on Thursday at Central Oahu Regional Park.

Timely hitting and another dominant outing from Jacob Villacorte has Saint Louis a win away from a state berth. Read more

