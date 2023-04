Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I worked with Scott Glenn as a consultant when he was chief energy officer at the Hawaii State Energy Office during Gov. David Ige’s final term. I found Scott to be hard-working, dedicated, and open to a variety of viewpoints even if it didn’t necessarily confirm with his personal views.

I was disappointed but not shocked to see his nomination rejected in what is clearly political payback for something that was beyond his control (“Green plans different nominees to lead DBEDT, Office of Planning,” Star-Advertiser, April 5). The backroom politics that permeate our Legislature continues to hinder Hawaii and its people.

Term limits would be a good place to start.

Shasha Fesharaki

Kailua

