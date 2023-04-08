comscore Editorial: Help for auditor’s office | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Help for auditor’s office

  Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.

Perhaps it’s not so surprising that the Hawaii Supreme Court — lawyers all — would uphold the imperviousness of attorney-client privilege, when it sided this week with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs against the state auditor over sensitive OHA documents. Read more

Letter: New words, concepts for children to learn

