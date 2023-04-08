Bill giving Hawaii counties power to regulate vapes dies in committee

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yet another legislative bill attempting to address growing rates of vaping among youth in Hawaii has died, despite support from the Keiki Caucus and numerous health advocates.

Senate Bill 1447, introduced by state Sen. Brandon Elefante (D, Aiea-Pearl City), sought to give counties back the authority to regulate the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products and electronic smoking devices. The measure would have allowed counties to adopt ordinances more stringent than state law.

The bill was not scheduled for a hearing in the House Committee on Finance by Thursday’s deadline and is dead for the 2023 session.

In March a bill proposing a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in Hawaii also died when it was not scheduled for a hearing by the deadline.

A hui of health organizations including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Hawaii Public Health Institute at the time said that due to the Legislature’s failure to stop the sale of flavored tobacco products at the statewide level, they supported giving counties back the power to take action.

“For me, personally, I’m more disappointed for the kids,” said Scott Stensrud, statewide youth coordinator for HPHI, “because some of them worked on this for four years, from freshman to senior year. They ask, ‘What else can we do?’”

He said more than 80 students from across the state showed up March 15 at the state Capitol for “Take Back Tobacco Day” and personally met with lawmakers to advocate for these bills.

This year, state legislators and candidates were also asked to sign a pledge promising to reject any campaign contributions from tobacco companies. There are 30 current legislators who signed the pledge.

A slew of legislative bills was introduced this year to tackle regulation of flavored vaping products that health advocates say are intentionally marketed to entice and addict youth.

“We were so excited by the widespread support we heard from lawmakers so it was shocking and disappointing when (House Bill) 551 didn’t receive a hearing and died just a few days later,” said Samantha Lay, a Roosevelt High School junior, in a statement.

Zoe Gacayan, a Kameha­meha Schools sophomore on Hawaii island, said vaping has become so bad that bathrooms at her campus and others across the state are now locked.

“This isn’t addressing the problem of nicotine addiction amongst my peers,” she said in an emailed statement. “Most of the bills we were fighting for have died, again, despite overwhelming support from the public and hundreds of organizations.”

Nearly 1 in 3 public high school students and nearly 1 in 5 middle school students in Hawaii regularly vape, according to the latest youth survey. Health advocates say rates are higher on neighbor isles.

Senate Bill 975, which seeks to tax e-cigarettes and vaping devices at the same level as other tobacco products, is still alive. These products are currently taxed at a much lower rate than combustible cigarettes, the bill said.

Advocates believe the higher taxes would be an effective strategy at reducing vaping among price- sensitive youth.

The House Finance Committee recommended the measure be passed, with amendments.