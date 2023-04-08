comscore Bill giving Hawaii counties power to regulate vapes dies in committee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill giving Hawaii counties power to regulate vapes dies in committee

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.

Yet another legislative bill attempting to address growing rates of vaping among youth in Hawaii has died, despite support from the Keiki Caucus and numerous health advocates. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii legislator Ty Cullen receives 2 years in federal prison

Scroll Up