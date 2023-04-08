Son arrested after allegedly setting family’s Makaha home on fire
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Torres family was asleep in their five-bedroom Makaha home when Kenneth Torres woke up to the smell of smoke at about 1:30 a.m Friday. The family escaped safely, but their brindle pit bull, Bully, was unresponsive. According to Torres, the firefighters administered oxygen to the 13-year-old dog, rubbed his belly and resuscitated him. Kenneth’s 33-year-old son, who had moved into the family’s home from the mainland, was later arrested by HPD on suspicion of arson and other offenses.
According to Kenneth Torres, the fire started in the bottom room
