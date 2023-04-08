comscore Son arrested after allegedly setting family’s Makaha home on fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Son arrested after allegedly setting family’s Makaha home on fire

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Torres family was asleep in their five-bedroom Makaha home when Kenneth Torres woke up to the smell of smoke at about 1:30 a.m Friday. The family escaped safely, but their brindle pit bull, Bully, was unresponsive. According to Torres, the firefighters administered oxygen to the 13-year-old dog, rubbed his belly and resuscitated him. Kenneth’s 33-year-old son, who had moved into the family’s home from the mainland, was later arrested by HPD on suspicion of arson and other offenses.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Torres family was asleep in their five-bedroom Makaha home when Kenneth Torres woke up to the smell of smoke at about 1:30 a.m Friday. The family escaped safely, but their brindle pit bull, Bully, was unresponsive. According to Torres, the firefighters administered oxygen to the 13-year-old dog, rubbed his belly and resuscitated him. Kenneth’s 33-year-old son, who had moved into the family’s home from the mainland, was later arrested by HPD on suspicion of arson and other offenses.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM According to Kenneth Torres, the fire started in the bottom room

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    According to Kenneth Torres, the fire started in the bottom room

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Torres family escaped safely, but their brindle pit bull, Bully, was unresponsive. According to Torres, the firefighters administered oxygen to the 13-year-old dog, rubbed his belly and resuscitated him.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Torres family escaped safely, but their brindle pit bull, Bully, was unresponsive. According to Torres, the firefighters administered oxygen to the 13-year-old dog, rubbed his belly and resuscitated him.

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly set fire to a home in Makaha with his sleeping family members inside. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii legislator Ty Cullen receives 2 years in federal prison

Scroll Up