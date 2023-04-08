Bakersfield breaks Hawaii’s heart again in Big West baseball
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:59 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue hits a single during the sixth inning.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier pitches during the first inning.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree