comscore Bakersfield breaks Hawaii’s heart again in Big West baseball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Bakersfield breaks Hawaii’s heart again in Big West baseball

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue hits a single during the sixth inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue hits a single during the sixth inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier pitches during the first inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier pitches during the first inning.

Down to a last strike and out, James Bell hit a two-run single to rally Cal State Bakersfield to a 3-2 baseball victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Saint Louis beats Kamehemeha to take lead in ILH
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 8, 2023

Scroll Up