Shark bites surfer, 58, off Kewalo Basin, Honolulu EMS says

A 58-year-old man was bitten in the leg by a shark while surfing off Kewalo Basin this morning, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
EMS said paramedics responded at 7 a.m. and “administered life-saving treatment to patient who was surfing and suffered shark bite to right leg.”
The surfer was in serious condition.
———
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
