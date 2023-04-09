Letter: Replace Good Friday with another holiday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each year about this time I’m puzzled by the fact that Good Friday is an official state holiday in Hawaii. It’s a Christian religious holiday, not relevant to the many other religions and nonbelievers here. It’s a remnant of missionary times and colonization. The separation of church and state is ignored.

Another holiday, preferably an Hawaiian one, ought to be substituted.

Paul Davis

Nuuanu

