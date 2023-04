Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s get things right. Our elected officials and government are marching in an undemocratic direction.

Don’t restrict voting. Proposals to restrict voting rights are politically motivated with a particular bias toward one party or a particular group of citizens instead of the voting public.

Don’t deny women the right to make decisions for their person, their bodies and ultimately their future.

Don’t ban books. History tells us that banning books is more a hysterical reaction than good policy. Knowledge is achievable because of diverse sources of information. People should not be force-fed a formula by politics, by religion, by any group because of how loud their opinion is.

Cease the chatter and judgments on personal lifestyles and put that effort into the urgent matters of government: the budget, developing a consensus on issues among colleagues without party rancor or prejudice.

This is a short list. People with power in government should use it for the good of the country, not the good of their party or personal aggrandizement.

Constance Oliva

Kailua

