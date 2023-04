Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The First Responder Technology Campus project is a smart idea for Hawaii’s long-term future. Read more

The First Responder Technology Campus project is a smart idea for Hawaii’s long-term future. Currently the various departments and agencies are located hodgepodge all over Oahu. There is a synergistic benefit to being at a central location for training and collaboration, and in close proximity with the military.

Mililani offers a location far away from the threat of climate change. Furthermore, Hawaii is the closest American soil to China and North Korea and threats from those hostile countries will only intensify.

Support for a first responder campus requires bold governmental leadership that shuts out all the noise and thinks strategically and proactively.

Calvert Chun

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter