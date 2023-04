Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 81-82

6:40 p.m. today

Hak-kyu is shocked to learn that Ji-hwan, Sung-jae and Pil-du were all friends. This fact causes Hak-kyu to worry that Poong-do and Chung-yi might break up. Shi-joon takes Ji-na up to the rooftop to remind her about his mother’s fall from there.

Episodes 83-84

7:45 p.m. today

Hak-kyu is on the edge when Poong-do opens a reinvestigation of his father’s death. Pil-du installs a bug on Hak-kyu’s phone which prevents Hak-kyu from meeting up with Poong-do. Pil-du threatens Hak-kyu, warning him that telling Poong-do the truth will only cause himself trouble.

“Taxi Driver II”

Episode 7

6:45 p.m. Monday

On Ha Jun is not who he appears to be. Do Ki and Mr. Jang discuss the mysterious circumstance surrounding Kang Pil Seung’s death. After being diagnosed with acute leukemia, Jin Seon suddenly stops all treatment to join the Pure White Church.

Episode 8

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Do Ki transforms himself into a Buddhist priest to try and gain the trust of Ok Joo Man, the greedy cult leader of the Pure White Church. But Ok Joo Man is a hard man to crack. Jin Seon’s health continues to decline.

“Secret House”

Episodes 113-114

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan comes down on Man-soo for forging his father’s will and questions Man-soo about his relationship with Sook-jin. Gwang-mi asks Ji-hwan for forgiveness after switching his mother’s reports. Sook-jin tries to win Tae-hee over.

Episodes 115-116

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Tae-hee feels betrayed by Ji-hwan’s lie. Tae-hyung learns of Man-soo’s secret. Ji-hwan and Annie work together to bring down Tae-hyung. Tae-hyung agonizes over what Sook-jin did to his mother.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 29

7:50 p.m. Friday

Damdeok and 100 Cheongun soldiers try to slow down the Khitan forces, but Tadar keeps advancing to Buyeoseong. Damdeok tricks Tadar into thinking there is a large Goguryeo force on its way; Tadar stops advancing and goes on a search. While on a spy mission, Seol Ji is caught by Tadar. She is about to be killed when Damdeok comes to her rescue.

Episode 30

7:50 p.m. Saturday

While Goguryeo is embroiled by foreign invasions, Murong Bao takes the opportunity to go to Baekje to convince them to attack Goguryeo simultaneously from the north and the south. In the meantime, Ko Mu realizes the true identity of the mystery man now serving Damdeok. Yakyeon and Mo Duru hurry to inform Damdeok.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.