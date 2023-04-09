comscore New quarter honors celebrated kumu hula Edith Kanaka‘ole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New quarter honors celebrated kumu hula Edith Kanaka‘ole

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1974 Edith Kanaka‘ole taught a workshop on Native Hawaiian dance in 1974 at Kamehameha Schools. Kanaka‘ole was notable for sharing her knowledge of hula, language and Hawaiian culture with people outside her family and beyond Hawaii.

    Edith Kanaka‘ole taught a workshop on Native Hawaiian dance in 1974 at Kamehameha Schools. Kanaka‘ole was notable for sharing her knowledge of hula, language and Hawaiian culture with people outside her family and beyond Hawaii.

  • COURTESY U.S. MINT The back of the commemorative coin shows Kanaka‘ole with her hair and head lei becoming one with the Big Island landscape, and the words “E ho mai ka ‘ike,” which translates to “grant me knowledge.”

    The back of the commemorative coin shows Kanaka‘ole with her hair and head lei becoming one with the Big Island landscape, and the words “E ho mai ka ‘ike,” which translates to “grant me knowledge.”

  • COURTESY EDITH KANAKA‘OLE FOUNDATION Edith Kanaka‘ole

    Edith Kanaka‘ole

When Huihui Kanahele-­Mossman was a girl, she spent a lot of time with her grandmother, Edith Kanaka‘ole. With her tutu as her teacher she grew up bilingual, a native speaker of Hawaiian as well as English. Read more

