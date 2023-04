Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“I’m a Volcano!”

By Bridget Heos, illustrated by Mike Ciccotello

In friendly, simple text with funny, engaging and informative illustrations, a volcano teaches young readers everything there is to know about these exploding wonders.

Ages 4-8

“ReThink the Internet: How to Make the Digital World a Lot Less Sucky”

By Trisha Prabhu

Drawing on her own experiences as a cyberbullied preteen, the 22-year-old CEO and inventor of #ReThinkTM asks readers to consider the consequences before they post, tweet, comment or text to stop internet hate.

Ages 10-13