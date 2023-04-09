comscore Caltech observatory ready for removal from Mauna Kea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Caltech observatory ready for removal from Mauna Kea

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • COURTESY CALTECH The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory on Mauna Kea closed in 2015 after 30 years in service.

  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII The University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Hoku Kea telescope is destined for decommissioning and removal from Mauna Kea.

  • COURTESY CALTECH The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory on Mauna Kea features a 10.4-meter radio telescope, which is protected by a 60-foot dome.

After 14 years of planning, Caltech is finally gearing up to remove its telescope from the Mauna Kea summit in the next couple of months, the first of five observatories earmarked for decommissioning to make way for the landmark Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more

