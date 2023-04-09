comscore Hawaii soldiers are running exercises from the tropics to tundra | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii soldiers are running exercises from the tropics to tundra

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A Blackhawk medevac helicopter kicks up snow at Fort Wainright, Alaska as it prepares to take off to participate in training in the Alaskan portion of the Army’s new Joint Pacific Multinational Training Center.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the 11th Airborne Division endure the cold during an Alaska rotation of the Army’s new Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A soldier looks through the scope of his rifle at the military’s Yukon Training Area during an Alaska rotation of the Army’s new Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Soldiers walks through the snow at the military’s Yukon Training Area during an Alaska rotation of the Army’s new Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A sleep-deprived Capt. Caleb Friel, right, talks to fellow members of the 196th Infantry Brigade at Fort Wainright after returning from the field during this year’s Alaska rotation the Army’s Joint Pacific Multinational Training Center.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the 11th Airborne Division board helicopters during an Alaska rotation of the Army’s new Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the 11th Airborne Division board helicopters during an Alaska rotation of the Army’s new Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center.

The most recent Alaska training rotation of JPMRC with 8,000 troops is aimed at members of the Army’s newly reorganized 11th Airborne Division, certifying them for potential deployments amid increasing geopolitical tensions across the Pacific. Read more

