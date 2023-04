Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader on Saturday with Cal Poly, winning the opener 5-1 before losing the second game 7-0 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

Key-annah Campbell-Pua was locked in for the Rainbow Wahine (24-14, 7-5 Big West) in the first game, allowing just one run in a complete-game effort. Hawaii was able to give her run support in the fifth, when the Wahine exploded for five runs. Izabella Martinez led off the inning with a solo home run, then Hawaii took advantage of a Cal Poly error to score another run. Maycen Gibbs added a two-run single in the inning, and Ka’ena Keliinoi capped the scoring with an RBI single. Campbell-Pua earned the win, improving to 10-4 this season. It marks the first time since 2015 that Hawaii has had two pitchers with double-digit wins, when Brittany Hitchcock had 18 and Kanani Aina Cabrales earned 13.

The Mustangs (11-16, 4-8) bounced back offensively in the second game, scoring seven runs on 14 hits and loading the bases against Hawaii in each of the first four innings. Cal Poly chased Hawaii starter Brianna Lopez (12-7) after just two innings, as Hawaii used five pitchers during the loss.

Hawaii will return home to take on UC Riverside, with the series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

HPU sweeps Chaminade in softball

The Hawaii Pacific softball team swept intrastate rival Chaminade in a doubleheader Saturday, winning 4-3 and 7-3 at Howard A. Okita Field.

In the first game, the teams took at 3-all tie into the seventh inning, where the Sharks (19-27, 14-12 PacWest) had a chance to win. After Chaminade’s Bailey Benson retired the first two Sharks, HPU earned a pair of walks to set up Noel Saunders’ bloop single into left field for the walk-off win.

In the second game, Chaminade (19-21, 11-14) rallied out of an early 2-0 hole, scoring three runs in the second inning to take a 3-2 lead. But HPU rallied in the fourth, scoring five runs via six straight two-out singles to take a 7-3 lead. HPU pitcher Taylor Thompson handled the Silverswords from there, working her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth without any damage before retiring the side in order in the ninth.

—

BIG WEST

Hawaii 5, Cal Poly 1

Key-Annah Campbell-Pua and Izabella Martinez. Ally Robbins, Paige Maier (4) and Julia Barnett.

W—Campbell-Pua. L—Robbins.

Leading Hitters—UH: Izabella Martinez 1-3, run, RBI, hr; Mya’Liah Behtea 2-4, run; Maycen Gibbs 2 RBI. CP: Julia Barnett 2-3.

Cal Poly 7, Hawaii 0

Brianna Lopez, Millie Fidge (3), Chloe Borges (4), McKenna Kostyszyn (5), Malia Williams (7) and Izabella Martinez. Sophia Ramuno, Paige Maier (5) and Julia Barnett.

W—Ramuno. L—Lopez.