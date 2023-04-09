Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 9, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
During a leaf-peeping trip in New Hampshire in October, Honolulu residents Hope and Glenn Okimoto came across some aloha in the town of Ossipee. Photo by Hope Okimoto.
Honolulu resident Jimmy Lam, left, spotted the Aloha Bar in Prague, Czech Republic, in October. Photo by Cindy Lam.
While on a stop during a riverboat cruise, Boyd Kaneshiro of Honolulu, left, discovered the Ohana Poke Bowl Bar in Budapest, Hungary, in August. Photo by Cathy Yee.
In the Flavor Graveyard at Ben & Jerry’s factory in Waterbury, Vt., in June, Xiaodong Qiao of Honolulu, above, found the now-retired Aloha Macadamia ice cream flavor’s final resting spot. Photo by Bill Sharp.