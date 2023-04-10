Cirque du Soleil show coming soon to Outrigger Waikiki

Outrigger Hospitality Group and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced today that have entered into a joint venture to develop an exclusive Hawaii-themed show that is slated to make its home in the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel showroom next year.

The permitting process is underway to build a state-of-the-art audio visual system and retool the show’s 20,000-square-foot venue, which formerly housed the long-running Magic of Polynesia. Partners have targeted a December 2024 debut for the show, which will open in an 800-seat theater.

Native Hawaiian Aaron J. Sala, who has a doctorate in ethnomusicology from the University of Hawaii, has been retained as the project’s creative cultural producer, and will assist in creating the show, which will meld Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatics and innovation with the natural beauty and unique culture of the islands.

Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group, said in a statement, “Cirque du Soleil is an iconic company at the apex of entertainment; we are confident that the show created for Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel will delight and astound our guests. This collaboration with Cirque was years in the making and perfectly aligns with Outrigger’s brand elevation strategy, which includes a promise to provide authentic live music and signature experiences in renowned beach locations.”

Outrigger, a 75-year-old company which started in Waikiki, conducts hospitality business in Hawaii, Thailand, Fiji, Mauritius and the Maldvies. Outrigger is known for putting the host culture at the forefront of its hospitality model, which seeks to promote local experiences through partnerships, preserve the local culture and protect natural resources.

Cirque du Soleil now has 4,000 employees from 80 nationalities that contribute to 31 shows presented around the world and 9.5 million tickets sold annually.

Eric Grilly, Cirque du Soleil president of resident and affiliate shows, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with a company as prominent as Outrigger to bring our brand and a new world-class immersive experience to life in Honolulu. We look forward to having a new home in Hawaii and drawing on the rich culture of the islands as inspiration for the show.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined executives from both teams to make the announcement, which took place this evening during a celebration to mark the 15th anniversary of the Kani Ka Pila Grille at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. The Kani Ka Pila Grille, which offers nightly Hawaiian music, is an example of Outrigger’s commitment to supporting the culture of the places where it does business.

Blangiardi said in a statement, “In addition to bringing new vibrancy to Waikiki, this project will produce significant economic impact through job creations in redeveloping the theater space and ongoing show operations; I’m honored and excited to welcome Cirque du Soleil as the newest Honolulu resident.”