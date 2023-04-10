Hawaii Health Department confirms measles in Oahu resident

State health officials are investigating a case of measles in an unvaccinated Oahu resident upon returning from international travel. Officials declined to disclose the age of the individual, including whether or not it was a pediatric case.

Officials have already identified those with known exposure to the case, and are working to prevent the spread of the disease, the Hawaii Department of Health said.

Health care providers are also asked to be on alert for possible cases.

Measles, a vaccine-preventable disease, is very contagious, officials said. It is caused by a virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

“The pandemic caused setbacks for childhood immunization programs worldwide,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in a news release. “As a result, we are seeing increases in outbreaks globally, and sometimes outbreaks in the United States as well. We are very fortunate to have a safe and highly effective vaccine against measles. This is a reminder to check your child’s immunization status and make sure they are up-to-date on all recommended shots.”

Symptoms usually start with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by a breakout of tiny, red spots that start at the face and spread to the rest of the body.

The Health Department said mumps, measles, and rubella vaccination rates have dropped among children globally and nationally since pre-pandemic years.

MMR vaccines are part of routine childhood vaccines, usually given at the one-year, well-child visit.

Health officials recently expressed concerns that the percentage of Hawaii children not vaccinated for illnesses such as mumps and measles, or not receiving the full roster of shots required for school, has jumped since the arrival COVID-19.

While Hawaii has not experienced any recent outbreaks or spread of measles, DOH said, this case is a reminder that measles can be brought back when residents or travelers are exposed overseas and re-enter the state.

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children under 5 and in infants under 1 who are too young to be vaccinated against measles.

“All eligible keiki should be vaccinated against measles,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in the release. “Prevention is easy. Don’t miss an opportunity to protect your child against this serious disease.”

More information about measles is available at www.cdc.gov/measles.