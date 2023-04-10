comscore Letter: DOT should be prepared for highway flood risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: DOT should be prepared for highway flood risk

I find it interesting that the state Department of Transportation needs to initiate protocols to prevent future flooding (“Why did H-1 eastbound flood so quickly?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, April 4). Read more

