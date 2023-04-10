Letter: DOT should be prepared for highway flood risk

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I find it interesting that the state Department of Transportation needs to initiate protocols to prevent future flooding (“Why did H-1 eastbound flood so quickly?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, April 4). I understand that there are regulations to cover storm drains from construction debris. But since this was not a first-time event, you would think all that was needed to remove any drain blockage from a forecasted storm was common sense.

Charles P. Nakagawa

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter