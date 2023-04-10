Letter: Even Thomas agrees that character matters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To my shock, I found myself agreeing with almost every word Cal Thomas wrote in “Trump must face the truth: Good character matters” (Star-Advertiser, April 4). I didn’t even mind the plug Thomas gave himself when relating how Larry Flynt could not dig up any dirt on his life, despite trying.

Yes, character does matter. That Donald Trump has not shown any is the takeaway from this piece.

But I have to wonder. If the 2024 presidential election is between Joe Biden and Trump, would Thomas have the character to vote for Biden? That’s another form of character. But maybe that’s too much character to ask.

Richard DeRobertis

Maunawili

