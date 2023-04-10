comscore Letter: Even Thomas agrees that character matters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Even Thomas agrees that character matters

To my shock, I found myself agreeing with almost every word Cal Thomas wrote in “Trump must face the truth: Good character matters” (Star-Advertiser, April 4). Read more

