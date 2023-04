Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Until the authorities change the system that puts vehicles and pedestrians on the state’s roads at the same time, there will be more fatalities. All vehicular traffic in all four directions should be stopped to allow pedestrians to cross in all four directions. Then, pedestrians stop crossing and vehicular traffic can proceed.

This is not rocket science. It is obvious. It also will stop the clogging of traffic while cars and trucks wait for pedestrians to cross. Hawaii drivers are the worst I have seen in any country in the world when it comes to pedestrians. You can be in the middle of a crosswalk and cars will drive straight at you.

Sally Squires

Liliha

