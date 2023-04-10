Letter: Trump’s legal problems are not just political

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sadly, twice-impeached Donald Trump was indicted in Manhattan and soon may be in Georgia, too. He is under two federal investigations and additional civil ones. Trump claims total innocence and that legal pursuits are only political.

His credibility is highly questionable. The Washington Post’s Fact Checker documents that during four years as president, Trump told 30,573 falsehoods, averaging about 21 a day.

One way to try to understand Trump is to think just the opposite of whatever he says. For example, he is politicizing and weaponizing investigations. That helps him raise campaign and defense money from any followers he can con.

How can any informed person who is not deluded believe that Trump is totally innocent and that his numerous legal troubles are only political? Some may be political, but they can also be legal.

If Trump is proven guilty in court, then the conclusion may be to lock him up.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

