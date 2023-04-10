comscore Letter: Trump’s legal problems are not just political | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Trump’s legal problems are not just political

Sadly, twice-impeached Donald Trump was indicted in Manhattan and soon may be in Georgia, too. He is under two federal investigations and additional civil ones. Read more

