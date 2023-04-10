Hawaii News Conagra canned meat, poultry recalled By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 1:11 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that might cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that might cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. The meat and poultry products were produced between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P4247” on the product cans. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 4 a.m. to noon Hawaii time Monday through Friday. Previous Story Vital Statistics: March 31 to April 5, 2023