Conagra canned meat, poultry recalled

Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that might cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The meat and poultry products were produced between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P4247” on the product cans. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 4 a.m. to noon Hawaii time Monday through Friday.