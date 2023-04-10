comscore Conagra canned meat, poultry recalled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Conagra canned meat, poultry recalled

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.

Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that might cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: March 31 to April 5, 2023

Scroll Up