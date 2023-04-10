comscore Hawaii’s state prisons face severe staff shortages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s state prisons face severe staff shortages

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / OCT. 24 A staffing shortage at Hawaii’s prisons is resulting in longer shifts for correctional officers. A guard tower looms over the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The confirmation hearing for Tommy Johnson to lead the state Department of Public Safety revealed a deep and complex rift between guards and the department over chronic staff shortages, absences and overtime. Read more

