Hawaii Beat | Sports UH sailors finish third at PCCSC By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:21 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii coed sailing team picked up a podium finish at this weekend’s Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Team Race Championship, finishing third at the Bay Area competition. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii coed sailing team picked up a podium finish at this weekend’s Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Team Race Championship, finishing third at the Bay Area competition. The regatta title, along with a berth into the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Nationals later this spring, went to host Stanford. The Rainbows went 11-3 during the double round-robin competition on Day 1, with two of their losses coming against unbeaten Stanford. Heading into the final day, with a hold on second place, UH went 4-3 in the final round to finish with a 15-6 record. UC Santa Barbara also finished 15-6, but claimed second place on tiebreakers after beating Hawaii in two of three head-to-head meetings. UH skippers Bastien Rasse, Erik Anderson, Owen Lahr and Trey Summers led crew members Kelsie Grant, Everett McAvoy, Chloe Long and Frances Tarpey-Schwed. The coed squad will return home to host the PCCSC Fleet Race Championship on April 22-23 at Keehi Lagoon. Previous Story Television and radio - April 9, 2023 Next Story Scoreboard – April 10, 2023