Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH sailors finish third at PCCSC

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

The Hawaii coed sailing team picked up a podium finish at this weekend’s Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Team Race Championship, finishing third at the Bay Area competition. Read more

