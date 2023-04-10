UH sailors finish third at PCCSC

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii coed sailing team picked up a podium finish at this weekend’s Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Team Race Championship, finishing third at the Bay Area competition. Read more

The Hawaii coed sailing team picked up a podium finish at this weekend’s Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Team Race Championship, finishing third at the Bay Area competition. The regatta title, along with a berth into the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Nationals later this spring, went to host Stanford.

The Rainbows went 11-3 during the double round-robin competition on Day 1, with two of their losses coming against unbeaten Stanford. Heading into the final day, with a hold on second place, UH went 4-3 in the final round to finish with a 15-6 record. UC Santa Barbara also finished 15-6, but claimed second place on tiebreakers after beating Hawaii in two of three head-to-head meetings.

UH skippers Bastien Rasse, Erik Anderson, Owen Lahr and Trey Summers led crew members Kelsie Grant, Everett McAvoy, Chloe Long and Frances Tarpey-Schwed.

The coed squad will return home to host the PCCSC Fleet Race Championship on April 22-23 at Keehi Lagoon.