Scoreboard – April 10, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island field.

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Punahou, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: McKinley at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Moanalua; Farrington at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kaiser; Castle at Kalani. First matches start at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte Championship, pro-am, all day at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Sand Island field No. 4. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kailua at Castle; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Campbell vs. Waianae, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Waipahu vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Radford at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hawaii Baptist II at Punahou II, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Tournament, final, Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Campbell; Waipahu at Kapolei; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waianae at Pearl City. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Varsity II girls: playoff for overall championship, Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big west Conference

Saturday

No. 1 Hawaii def. No. 5 UC Irvine

26-24, 25-20, 25-19

Anteaters (16-8, 6-2)

S K E ATT PCT D BA PTS

D. Dahm 3 2 2 6 .000 0 2 3.0

Gills 3 12 3 21 .429 4 1 12.5

Karlous 3 0 0 0 .000 5 0 0.0

Sani 3 15 4 30 .367 4 2 16.0

Campbell 3 5 0 6 .833 1 1 5.5

Power 3 0 0 0 .000 8 0 0.0

Henno 3 7 5 18 .111 6 1 9.5

Lau 2 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0

Tangutur 2 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0

C. Dahm 2 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0

D’Arcy 2 1 0 1 1.000 0 0 1.0

Match 3 42 14 82 .341 28 7 47.5

RAINBOW WARRIORS (24-2, 7-1)

S K E ATT PCT D BA PTS

Hogland 3 8 0 11 .727 0 4 11.0

Sheward 3 0 0 0 .000 3 0 0.0

Thelle 3 3 0 5 .600 1 3 5.5

Galloway 3 9 4 18 .278 0 4 13.0

Mouchlias 3 12 2 23 .435 7 2 16.0

Voss 3 4 0 7 .571 0 3 5.5

Chakas 3 9 3 21 .286 6 0 9.0

Akana 3 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0

Thiim 3 0 0 0 .000 0 0 1.0

Todd 1 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0

Match 3 45 9 82 .424 17 16 61.0

Key — s: games; k: kills; e: hitting errors; att: attempts; pct: hitting percentage; d: digs; ba: block assists; pts: points (kills plus blocks plus aces).

Service aces — UC Irvine 2 (Henno 2). Hawaii 8 (Mouchlias 3, Galloway 2, Hogland, Thelle, Thiim). Service errors — UC Irvine 9 (Henno 4, Sani 3, Tangutur, D’Arcy). Hawaii 10 (Chakas 4, Mouchlas 2, Galloway, Hogland, Thelle, Thiim). Assists — UC Irvine 42 (Karlous 38, Henno 3, Power). Hawaii 40 (Thelle 36, Chakas 2, Galloway, Sheward). Block solos — UC Irvine none. Hawaii none. Ball handling errors — UC Irvine none. Hawaii none. Reception errors — UC Irvine 8 (Henno 4, Karlous, Sani, Gillis, Lau). Hawaii 2 (Sheward, Voss). T—1:52. A—8,409. Officials— Matthew Levoe, Dickson Chun, Randy Rubonal, Kerwin Stenstrom.

Big West men’s standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

Hawaii 7 1 .875 — 24 2

Long Beach St 7 1 .875 — 18 3

UC Irvine 6 2 .750 1 16 8

UC San Diego 2 6 .250 5 8 14

CS Northridge 1 7 .125 6 12 13

UCSB 1 7 .125 6 5 16

Saturday

Long Beach St. def. CS Northridge 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

Hawaii def. UC Irvine 26-24, 25-20,

25-19

Friday

UC Irvine at Long Beach State

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

End regular season