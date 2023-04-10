Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 10, 2023 Today Updated 9:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. SOFTBALL ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island field. ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Punahou, 4 p.m. VOLLEYBALL OIA East boys: McKinley at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Moanalua; Farrington at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kaiser; Castle at Kalani. First matches start at 5 p.m. TUESDAY GOLF LPGA: Lotte Championship, pro-am, all day at Hoakalei Country Club. SOFTBALL ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Sand Island field No. 4. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA East: Kailua at Castle; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Campbell vs. Waianae, 6 p.m. at McKinley. OIA Division II: Waipahu vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Radford at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity I boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II boys: Hawaii Baptist II at Punahou II, 6:15 p.m. ILH Varsity III boys: Tournament, final, Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission. OIA West boys: Waialua at Campbell; Waipahu at Kapolei; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waianae at Pearl City. First matches start at 5 p.m. WATER POLO ILH Varsity II girls: playoff for overall championship, Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big west Conference Saturday No. 1 Hawaii def. No. 5 UC Irvine 26-24, 25-20, 25-19 Anteaters (16-8, 6-2) S K E ATT PCT D BA PTS D. Dahm 3 2 2 6 .000 0 2 3.0 Gills 3 12 3 21 .429 4 1 12.5 Karlous 3 0 0 0 .000 5 0 0.0 Sani 3 15 4 30 .367 4 2 16.0 Campbell 3 5 0 6 .833 1 1 5.5 Power 3 0 0 0 .000 8 0 0.0 Henno 3 7 5 18 .111 6 1 9.5 Lau 2 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0 Tangutur 2 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0 C. Dahm 2 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0 D’Arcy 2 1 0 1 1.000 0 0 1.0 Match 3 42 14 82 .341 28 7 47.5 RAINBOW WARRIORS (24-2, 7-1) S K E ATT PCT D BA PTS Hogland 3 8 0 11 .727 0 4 11.0 Sheward 3 0 0 0 .000 3 0 0.0 Thelle 3 3 0 5 .600 1 3 5.5 Galloway 3 9 4 18 .278 0 4 13.0 Mouchlias 3 12 2 23 .435 7 2 16.0 Voss 3 4 0 7 .571 0 3 5.5 Chakas 3 9 3 21 .286 6 0 9.0 Akana 3 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0 Thiim 3 0 0 0 .000 0 0 1.0 Todd 1 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0.0 Match 3 45 9 82 .424 17 16 61.0 Key — s: games; k: kills; e: hitting errors; att: attempts; pct: hitting percentage; d: digs; ba: block assists; pts: points (kills plus blocks plus aces). Service aces — UC Irvine 2 (Henno 2). Hawaii 8 (Mouchlias 3, Galloway 2, Hogland, Thelle, Thiim). Service errors — UC Irvine 9 (Henno 4, Sani 3, Tangutur, D’Arcy). Hawaii 10 (Chakas 4, Mouchlas 2, Galloway, Hogland, Thelle, Thiim). Assists — UC Irvine 42 (Karlous 38, Henno 3, Power). Hawaii 40 (Thelle 36, Chakas 2, Galloway, Sheward). Block solos — UC Irvine none. Hawaii none. Ball handling errors — UC Irvine none. Hawaii none. Reception errors — UC Irvine 8 (Henno 4, Karlous, Sani, Gillis, Lau). Hawaii 2 (Sheward, Voss). T—1:52. A—8,409. Officials— Matthew Levoe, Dickson Chun, Randy Rubonal, Kerwin Stenstrom. Big West men’s standings Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L Hawaii 7 1 .875 — 24 2 Long Beach St 7 1 .875 — 18 3 UC Irvine 6 2 .750 1 16 8 UC San Diego 2 6 .250 5 8 14 CS Northridge 1 7 .125 6 12 13 UCSB 1 7 .125 6 5 16 Saturday Long Beach St. def. CS Northridge 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 Hawaii def. UC Irvine 26-24, 25-20, 25-19 Friday UC Irvine at Long Beach State UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m. Saturday Long Beach State at UC Irvine CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m. End regular season Previous Story Jerry Campany: Cartwright celebrated for wrong reasons Next Story Television and radio – April 10, 2023