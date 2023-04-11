DPP revokes Kalihi building permit under ‘monster homes’ law

City officials are revoking a building permit for a large dwelling project in Kalihi after determining the applicant submitted incorrect information to the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting.

According to officials, the project at 1532 Hanai Loop is in violation of the city’s “monster homes” ordinance. It is the fourth such revocation of a building permit under the new ordinance.

DPP has also issued a notice of violation and stop-work order to the owners, Junqin Chen and Maonan Wang.

The DPP first issued a building permit for the project on March 28, 2022, but re-reviewed the plans following inquiries from City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and state Rep. John Mizuno.

Upon further review, DPP determined that incorrect information was provided, including the floor area ratio, which exceeded a threshold under the city’s monster homes ordinance. Additionally, officials said the project exceeds the number of permitted bathrooms and does not provide sufficient side yards and parking.

Since last summer, DPP has implemented systems to catch potential “monster homes” during the code review process. DPP is investigating how this particular project may have slipped through the net.

“Monster homes are unacceptable in our residentially zoned neighborhoods,” said Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna in a news release. “Those who think they are above the law and can exceed codified development standards will be dealt with accordingly.”

The applicants are entitled to appeal the revocation to the Building Board of Appeals. The three previous revocations are being appealed.