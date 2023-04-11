comscore Letter: Lack of police presence shocking in Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Lack of police presence shocking in Mililani

The article, “Chemical attack latest violent assault against women in Mililani” (Star-Advertiser, April 9), is shocking. Even more shocking is the lack of police response to the request for more patrolling and policing in the area. Read more

