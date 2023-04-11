Editorial | Letters Letter: Lack of police presence shocking in Mililani Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The article, “Chemical attack latest violent assault against women in Mililani” (Star-Advertiser, April 9), is shocking. Even more shocking is the lack of police response to the request for more patrolling and policing in the area. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The article, “Chemical attack latest violent assault against women in Mililani” (Star-Advertiser, April 9), is shocking. Even more shocking is the lack of police response to the request for more patrolling and policing in the area. If the police cannot protect its citizens, who will? Meryle Hirotsu Wahiawa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: UH grad students fight for union