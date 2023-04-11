Letter: Lack of police presence shocking in Mililani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article, “Chemical attack latest violent assault against women in Mililani” (Star-Advertiser, April 9), is shocking. Even more shocking is the lack of police response to the request for more patrolling and policing in the area. If the police cannot protect its citizens, who will?

Meryle Hirotsu

Wahiawa

