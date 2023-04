Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was completely shocked, embarrassed and disgusted when I read the lead story in last Tuesday’s Star-Advertiser (“Rain causes leaks, disruptions,” April 4). When will common sense and practicality override the pettiness and stubbornness that seem to influence some of the major actions taken at the Legislature?

Hawai‘i Convention Center General Manager Teri Orton said that the final ceremony for Kawaii Kon was taking place when rain penetrated the third-floor ceiling, forcing staff to enter the event to put out several plastic bins to catch the rain — an embarrassing end to an otherwise successful event that drew some 20,000 attendees.

Because years of deferred maintenance are exacerbating the center’s problems, Orton asked the Legislature for $64 million to fix the center’s leaky roof. Sadly, to date, it has allocated just $15 million for a temporary fix for the rooftop terrace deck.

Further delays will not make it better, only worse. Disgusting!

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

