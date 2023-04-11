Letter: Like rest of us, Trump has right to a fair trial

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It may be true that “No American is above the law, not even former presidents” (Star-Advertiser, Insight, April 3). It is also true that no American is below the law. That means the same constitutional rights that apply to every other American also should apply to Donald Trump — including the right to a fair trial.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records principally regarding “hush money” payments to the stripper Stormy Daniels. The Manhattan district attorney’s assertion is that the former president had an obligation under New York law to disclose on his business records the actual reason for the payments. By not doing so, this makes what is normally a misdemeanor into a felony charge.

Alvin Bragg, the DA, is an elected official. In his Democratic primary campaign he promised to go after Donald Trump. Would the DA have prosecuted this case if the defendant was anyone other than the former president?

Mark Saxon

Kahului

