With control emanating from the Indo-Pacific Command on Oahu, more focus is being given to preparing troops in Alaska for Pacific-wide action. Makes sense: Rising tensions with China and Russia are spurring the evolution, which also follows a 2022 reorganization of the Army in Alaska.

Alaskan troops are increasingly training for operations in tropical regions, while also training for cold-weather deployments, in the Himalayas last year, and later this year, in Mongolia. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operates training ranges in Hawaii and Alaska.