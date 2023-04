Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s Waterfront Plaza location celebrates its 34th anniversary this spring and welcomes the public to join it for the momentous occasion. Read more

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s Waterfront Plaza location celebrates its 34th anniversary this spring and welcomes the public to join it for the momentous occasion.

In honor of the eatery’s milestone, it features its signature bone-in filet ($87) — a juicy cut of tenderloin served on the bone, brought to its peak of flavor by the establishment’s masterful chefs.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House also presents a special anniversary offer (only available at its Waterfront Plaza location), where guests will be treated to a complimentary barbequed shrimp appetizer fromApril 17 to 20.

The deal is limited to one per table and with the purchase of two entrées.

And don’t forget, the restaurant’s Prime Time Dinner menu is offered 4-6 p.m. nightly and includes a salad, entrée, side dish and dessert starting at $59.

Call 808-599-3860 or visit ruthschris.com.

Kanpai!

Joy of Sake returns on April 22 with the largest annual sake celebration (outside of Japan) at the Hawaii Convention Center. It features 576 sakes from every region of Japan, as well as from Hawaii and mainland sake breweries.

Guests will also indulge in sake-inspired appetizers from 18 of Hawaii’s top chefs and restaurants, including Nami Kaze, The Pig and The Lady, and Koko Head Café. La Vie, Robata JINYA, Kapa Hale, UMI by Vikram Garg and Kitchen Door Wai Kai will be making their debut at the event as well.

Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit joyofsake.com for more info.

All hands on deck

DECK. at Queen Kapiolani Hotel hosts its Artisan Marché (Market) from 3 to 7 p.m. April 15. Find a variety of local businesses in the Leahi Room and Lanai, and explore myriad items ranging from jewelry and apparel to local products and more.

Be sure to elevate the shopping experience with one of DECK.’s refreshing cocktails, which include the ever-popular lilikoi margarita and DECK. mai tai. Guests are also in for a treat as they will be able to get a sneak peak of the brunch buffet-exclusive Mother’s Day drink, “haumea,” comprising Tito’s vodka lemonade with strawberry simple syrup, lemon juice, raspberries and grapefruit tonic.

There will also be collaborative giveaways with participating vendors, with the grand prize being a table for four at DECK.’s Mother’s Day buffet (valued at $360).

For more info, visit deckwaikiki.com.

The best of both worlds

Big Island Candies combines two customer-favorite shortbread cookies — the original macadamia nut and classic chocolate macadamia nut — to create its latest confection, the two-in-one shortbread, which is now available in stores.

Pick up the innovative treat as part of Big Island Candies’ small gift box ($17.50) that features 21 individually wrapped cookies. An even sweeter deal is the shop’s chocolate layer combo gift box ($19.50), which showcases 19 pieces of the two-in-one shortbread with milk or dark chocolate coating the bottom of each cookie.

Both products are sold exclusively at Big Island Candies’ Ala Moana Center and Hilo retail stores.

Visit bigislandcandies.com for more info.