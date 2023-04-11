Get-egg-cited

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Eggs Benedict Day is coming up April 16. There’s no more glorious way to celebrate than by indulging in the beloved brunch dish. If you’re looking for some unique benny options, check out the following.

Crackin’ Kitchen Waikiki

Waikiki-based Crackin’ Kitchen (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 318) has a variety of eggs Benedicts for customers to choose from. This classic entrée features housemade hollandaise sauce and paprika powder, served with a mixed greens salad and house potatoes.

Choose from the classic eggs benny with Portuguese sausage, crab cake, lobster meat or Florentine with spinach and tomato.

Call 808-404-9221 or visit crackinkitchen.com.

Fresh Bites Hawaii

This café (2334 S. King St.) is known for its extensive menu. Its eggs Benedicts all come served on mochi waffles with your choice of tater tots or fresh green salad. Choose from options like Portuguese sausage, pastrami beef, Canadian bacon, veggie or Cali avocado.

Call 808-425-4574 or visit freshbitescafehawaii.com.

Eating House 1849 Waikiki

During Eating House 1849 Waikiki’s (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) weekend brunch — available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — feast on a caviar and lobster eggs Benedict, served with two poached eggs, hollandaise and wilted kale.

Other popular brunch specialties include chicken and waffles, short rib “loco moco,” open-faced seafood omelet and brown butter banana waffles.

Call 808-924-1849 or visit royyamaguchi.com.

Café Kaila

Located in Market City Shopping Center, Café Kaila (2919 Kapiolani Blvd.) is a staple for brunch. The eatery is known for delectable dishes like cinnamon French toast, steak and eggs, and create-your-own omelets.

While customers can choose from traditional, eggs Florentine and smoked salmon eggs Benedicts, be sure to check out any featured specials. The eatery’s meatloaf eggs Benedict features homemade meatloaf, mushroom onion gravy and hollandaise sauce.

Call 808-732-3330 or visit cafe-kaila-hawaii.com.

Button Up Café

Breakfast is served all day at Button Up Café (719 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. A102), which features customer faves like stuffed ube cheesecake French toast, braised short rib loco moco, and bacon and mushroom omeletts.

All eggs bennies come with a choice of rice, fries, potato hash, tater tots or fried rice. Choose from kalua pork hash, Korean braised short rib or corned beef hash.

Call 808-454-5454 or visit buttonupcafe.com.

My Café

This Kapolei eatery (563 Farrington Hwy.) is known for its creative pancakes, but also offers a variety of brunch dishes. Instead of traditional English muffins, these eggs Benedicts come with thick-sliced and toasted sourdough baguettes, homemade hollandaise sauce and breakfast potatoes.

Choose from kalua pig, veggie and traditional (ham) bennies. Or, go for the B.E.A.S.T. — bacon, egg, avocado, spinach and tomato.

Call 808-200-5737 or visit mycafehi.com.

Smith & Kings

Smith & Kings (69 N. King St.) is known for its elevated pub fare, but the Chinatown spot offers brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Indulge in savory dishes like the bacon jam benny — burger patty, bacon jam, caramelized onions, soft poached local eggs and hollandaise on a buttermilk biscuit, served with breakfast potatoes or house grits — and pork belly benny. Customer favorites include the brunch burger with housemade bacon jam and truffle aioli, fish and grits, and breakfast poutine (hand-cut fries topped with cheddar cheese, brown gravy, bacon and a sunny side-up egg).

Call 808-744-5772 or visit thesmithandkings.com

Moani Island Bar & Bistro

Located in Ka Makana Alii, Moani Island Bar & Bistro (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy.) offers Sunday brunch every week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Customers can feast on a variety of eggs Benedicts like the OG (ham, spinach and tomato on a Parmesan English muffin), crab cake (asparagus, potatoes and smokey Old Bay hollandaise), and kalua pork with lomi tomatoes on a taro English muffin.

Call 808-670-2638 or visit themoanihawaii.com.

The Surfing Pig Hawaii

Located in the heart of Kaimuki, The Surfing Pig Hawaii (3605 Waialae Ave.) offers brunch every day, and is known for dishes like its smoky barbecue cheesy mac, prime rib sandwich, pork kimchi hash, smoked chicken and waffle and island French toast.

Its SP eggs Benedict — grilled taro English muffin topped with signature kalua pork, two poached eggs, and guava and truffle hollandaise sauce — and smoked salmon Benedict, complete with fried tomatoes, avocado spread, cucumbers, sprouts, two poached eggs and smoked hollandaise sauce, are not to be missed.

Call 808-744-1992 or visit thesurfingpighawaii.com.