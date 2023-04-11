Plate lunch perfection

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for loaded plate lunches? These picks are sure to leave you in a food coma.

Fort Ruger Market

While Fort Ruger Market is famous for its poke bowls, the biz also offers a variety of Hawaiian and mixed plates.

The A Plate ($24.95) includes pork laulau, kalua pig, pipikaula, lomi salmon and haupia, while B Plate ($21.95) features beef stew, pork laulau and lomi salmon. And, don’t sleep on the lechon kawali ($21.95), which includes the business’s signature crispy fried pork belly topped with tomatoes and onions and served with vinegar sauce.

Fort Ruger Market

3585 Alohea Ave., Honolulu

808-737-4531

Instagram: @rugermarket

Zippy’s

The Kanak Attack plate ($15.95 in Honolulu) is an April special at Zippy’s and is available on select days (April 14, 21 and 28).

This limited-time combo includes chicken katsu, hoki fish, red hot dog, Portuguese sausage and teri beef over a bed of rice.

Zippy’s

Various locations

zippys.com

Instagram: @zippys

Queen St. Cafe

This Aiea business is currently open for takeout only. Choose from popular options like kiawe grilled steak ($14), furikake garlic chicken ($13) and fried pork chops with mushrooms and onions ($14). All plates include two scoops of white rice, brown rice or garlic mashed potatoes, and a choice of tossed greens, pasta salad or mac salad. Customers often choose combo plates, which feature two entrées of your choice on the menu. Spicy ahi poke with furikake garlic chicken or firecracker chicken ($18) is one of the most popular combos.

Note: The business requires all customers who enter to wear a face mask.

Queen St. Cafe

Aiea Town Square

99-080 Kauhale St. Ste. C1, Aiea

808-484-2708

Instagram: @queenstcafe

Str’Eats of Aloha

Located on Sand Island Access Road, Str’Eats of Aloha is known for its generously portioned plate lunches. Popular choices include salmon katsu overload ($20.50) — breaded salmon topped with secret sauce, imitation crab, green onions, fish cake, spicy mayo, unagi and furikake — and guava pork belly ($14.50). All plates are served with two scoops of rice, tossed greens and a Hawaiian bun.

Check out any featured daily specials. Honey macadamia chicken karaage ($14.50) is a newer special, but it’s already a hot seller.

Str’eats Of Aloha

111 Sand Island Access Road Ste. R2, Honolulu

808-763-6275

Instagram: @streats_Of_aloha