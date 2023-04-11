Plate lunch perfection
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
April 11, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Honey macadamia chicken karaage ($14.50)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Combo plate ($18) with spicy ahi poke and furikake garlic chicken
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Kanak attack plate ($15.95) is a friday special
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
A plate ($24.95) with pork laulau, kalua pig, lomi salmon, haupia and pipikaula
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree