It’s officially spring, and several stores around the island are featuring seasonal desserts that you can only get for a limited time. Check these out:

Pretty in pink

Japanese-style cake shop Kulu Kulu (2201 Kalakaua Ave.), located at Royal Hawaiian Center, is offering a selection of springtime desserts throughout April. These pink confections include caramel strawberry macaron ($6.25), hibiscus berry mousse ($6.25) and guava chocolate tiramisu ($6.25).

Sakura inspired soft serve

Located in STIX ASIA food hall, Nana’s Green Tea Waikiki (2250 Kalakaua Ave.) features sakura-themed desserts while supplies last.

Choose from sakura gold leaf soft serve ($6.90), sakura and strawberry gold leaf soft serve with shiratama ($7.90), and sakura gold leaf soft serve with Azuki and shiratama ($7.90).

Chocolate dipped confections

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii specializes in charcuterie and dessert boxes. The biz can also do custom boxes, and features themed prints like sakura packaging for special occasions. Choose from sakura-themed Rice Krispies ($2.50 each), strawberries ($2.50 each), pretzels and chocolate-dipped Oreos ($2 each), mini strawberry sets ($10) and Oreo cups, which come with five cookies ($10).

